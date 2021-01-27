Australia: Supporting 1 million AUD for the people of Central Vietnam to overcome the consequences of natural disasters

The Australian Government has just decided to donate 1 million Australian Dollars to assist in overcoming the impact of the severe flood that occurred at the end of 2020 in Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri and Quang Nam provinces.

This project is implemented in 6 months, from December 2020 to May 2021, facilitating livelihood recovery for more than 25,000 people. The grant will be made available through the three member organizations of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership, World Vision, ADRA and CARE.

Project activities are aimed at families with the most urgent need, thereby promoting existing response efforts by local authorities and responding to government calls for relief. Affected households will receive an integrated assistance package including household tools, cleaning tools, cash for living and restoring livelihoods, and support to ensure safety in during project implementation.

It is known that the response plan is based on the results of the “Damage and Needs Assessment” jointly carried out by the Government of Vietnam, central and local agencies and humanitarian organizations. The assessments indicate the need for financial assistance of affected households, among other things, to help meet immediate needs and accelerate the recovery of life after floods and storms.

“After a turbulent year 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic still facing many challenges and the consequences of floods still seriously affecting people's lives, this support package not only helps to cope with current emergency situations but also to rebuild the future for people in the community "- Ms. Le Kim Dung, Country Director of CARE International in Vietnam shared.