Australia Commits a Further AUD2 Million in Humanitarian Support for Vietnam

Earlier this week, the Australian government committed a further AUD2 million in support for Vietnam, as it responds to the impacts of prolonged, widespread floods and landslides in the central provinces. This builds on an early contribution of AUD100,000 toward initial humanitarian efforts.

Australia’s contribution to relief efforts underway in Vietnam’s central provinces will be delivered through humanitarian partners already working to support affected communities on the ground, including UNICEF Viet Nam and non-government organisations through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (www.australianhumanitarianpartnership.org).

More than 230 people have lost their lives, more than 350,000 households have been significantly damaged, and essential community infrastructure including schools and health centres have been damaged or destroyed. Australian support will help meet urgent needs including clean water and sanitation, and provide hygiene and dignity kits for affected communities. It will also support the restoration of clean water supply to schools, while helping children to continue their education as communities rebuild and recover.