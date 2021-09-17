Assistance for COVID-19 response: Provision of Personal Protective Equipment to Viet Nam under ASEF stockpile project

As an assistance for COVID-19 response, the Government of Japan has approved the provision to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam with approximately 76,000 items of 5 different types of goods, such as isolation gowns, under the Asia-Europe Foundation’s stockpile project implemented with the financial contribution by Japan. These goods will be delivered to Viet Nam from the warehouse in Singapore in coordination with the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific (WPRO).

(Reference1)Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF)

Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1997 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It engages in activities to enhance mutual understanding between Asia and Europe with a focus on the socio-cultural field.

(Reference2)Details of the goods to be provided

2,560 alcohol hand rubs, 6,920 isolation gowns, 19,800 isolation suits, 20,800 surgical masks and 26,800 gloves.