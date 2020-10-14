Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 - 12 October 2020)

VIETNAM AND CAMBODIA

Tropical Storm Linfa brought several days of heavy rain and made landfall over the South Central Coast region of Vietnam on 11 October.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA), several provinces in central Vietnam reported severe flooding and landslides, which left at least 28 people dead, 12 people missing, and forced over 45,800 people to evacuate their homes. About 131,000 houses have been flooded and more than 380 homes have been completed destroyed. The VDMA and provincial authorities have deployed rescue teams and are evacuating vulnerable people.

In Cambodia, the provinces of Pursat, Battambang, and Pailin are among the worst affected areas. According to media reports, 16 people have died, about 35,000 homes have been flooded, and more than 9,000 people were displaced. The Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) is conducting needs and damage assessments and is leading relief efforts.

More rainfall is expected in the coming days due to incoming Tropical Storm Nangka, which is currently approaching northern Vietnam.

166k houses affected by floods

AFGHANISTAN

Fighting in southern Afghanistan between the Afghan National Security Forces and a non-state armed group that started on 11 October has displaced some 35,000 people into Lashkargah city and resulted in hundreds of casualties, according to local authorities and health facilities. Humanitarian assessment teams have so far verified nearly 500 internally displaced people and identified food, water and temporary shelter as immediate needs. Electricity and telecommunication lines have been disrupted in some affected areas. Health facilities are either closed or operating in a reduced capacity, resulting in a lack of access to critical health services for the affected population. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority is planning to provide food, non-food items and trauma kits to the people in need.

MYANMAR

More than 2,500 people have reportedly fled their homes in Kyaukme Township in Shan State since clashes erupted on 2 October between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Shan State Army. Clashes were reported as recently as 10 October and the situation remains tense in the area, affecting humanitarian access and precluding an immediate return of the displaced population. According to humanitarian partners, the displaced people are currently hosted in eight sites. The Government, the Red Cross, NGOs and other humanitarian partners are providing food packages, non-food items and cash assistance.