Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 17 Dec 2018)

VIET NAM

As of 13 December, heavy rains in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien resulted in the death of 13 people, with one person still missing. A number of houses have been damaged or destroyed, while fields have been flooded and livestock swept away.

The disaster risk is level 1 according to Vietnamese disaster risk level (level 5 is the highest). The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has guided the provinces from Ha Tinh to Phu Yen to monitor the situation. There is no request for international assistance.

13 people dead

BANGLADESH

During 2018, more than 15,000 new refugees arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar, bringing the total number of Rohingya refugees in the country to 908,000.

UNHCR continues to monitor arrivals from Myanmar, transporting extremely vulnerable persons to the Transit Centre near Kutupalong. At the Transit Centre, new arrivals receive food, temporary shelter, information, counselling and vulnerability screening.

INDIA

Typhoon Phethai was due to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, south-east India on 17 December as a Category 1 storm. Nearly 350 vulnerable coastal villages of 30 mandals in the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh were put on high alert prior to the typhoon striking. Police and disaster response personnel have been deployed to the area, and military assets are on stand-by to assist as required. As of 17 December, the typhoon was moving north, with winds of up to 102km/hour.

MYANMAR

Since 8 December, approximately 600 civilians have fled their homes in Rakhine State following an intensification of fighting between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Military, with clashes moving south in Rakhine from the remote highlands near the border with Chin State. Affected people have fled to displacement sites in Buthidaung and Ponnagyun townships where they have received assistance from the state authorities and local civil society organizations. Around 280 displaced in Buthidaung returned to their homes on 15 December.

600 people displaced

INDONESIA

On 16 December, Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi Province erupted. The volcano is currently on Level III Alert. The height of the eruption was over 7 kilometres. A no activity zone, with a radius four kilometres from the volcano’s peak, has been established.

On 13 December, landslides occurred in Pintu Pohan District, North Sumatera Province following heavy rains across much of the country. Eight people were killed and two more were injured. Two people are still missing. A number of houses have also been destroyed.