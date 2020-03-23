ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 16 - 22 Mar 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in Indonesia and the northern provinces of Thailand and Viet Nam, with Viet Nam reporting another barrage of hailstorm for this month. On the other hand, dry weather is still generally prevailing in the Mekong sub-region. Meanwhile, the region was shaken with several earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0.

Fortunately, none of these resulted to significant damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Organisation of Viet Nam, Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), reported another hailstorm that affected eight of its northern provinces - Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau,

Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Kan, Son La, and Ha Giang. Roofs of thousands of houses were reportedly destroyed due to the barrage of hails as large as quail eggs. The largest reported impact, however, is in the agricultural sector due to damages in high-value crops. The total cost of damage is estimated to be at least VND 14 B (~USD 600 K).