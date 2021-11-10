Additional Australian vaccines for Vietnam

Australia is increasing support to our partners Vietnam in their COVID-19 response by sharing an additional 2.7 million vaccine doses, continuing the Government’s investment in our regional health security.

The new allocation from Australia’s supply builds on the 1.5 million doses delivered to Vietnam this year and the approximate 3.7 million doses we will support Vietnam to procure. This raises Australia’s contribution to our strategic partner to more than 7.8 million doses and is part of our commitment to share at least 60 million doses with the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022.

Under our partnership with Vietnam, we are also delivering a A$60 million package of support for COVID-19 vaccine access, which includes contributions from our bilateral development program and Australia’s commitment to the Quad Vaccine Partnership.

Australia’s support to boost Vietnam’s health security extends beyond vaccine doses with the official handover this week of Australian-funded vaccine refrigerators, syringes and safety boxes to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

Access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is the highest priority for Southeast Asian nations and it is central to stabilising Australia’s own health and economic recovery.

Through our partnerships with Vietnam and Southeast Asian neighbours, Australia is investing in our shared economic recovery and health security.

