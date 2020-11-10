ADB Approves $2.5 Million Grant to Support Viet Nam's Disaster Response

HA NOI, VIET NAM (9 November 2020) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.5 million grant to assist the Government of Viet Nam in providing emergency and humanitarian services to residents affected by the recent floods in the country’s central region.

“We commend the Government of Viet Nam for their quick emergency response to the disaster,” said ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Andrew Jeffries. “ADB’s grant will augment the wider government response to deliver immediate, life-saving assistance to people who need it the most, especially people who were already experiencing adverse economic impacts due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The grant is funded by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which was designed to provide support to ADB’s developing members affected by major natural disasters.

Since 6 October, the central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged and heavy rains, storm surge, and strong winds, leading to severe flooding and landslides. As of 29 October, 214 people have been killed or reported missing, according to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority.

About 7.7 million Vietnamese live in the areas damaged by the flooding. That includes 1.5 million people in 9 central provinces who were directly affected and about 380,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

ADB has been working with other development partners to support the government’s disaster relief efforts, including assessing the impact of the disaster and the needs for assistance in the central provinces. ADB’s assistance aims to help ensure that people living in the disaster areas have access to basic medical and social services and resources to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

In line with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Flood Response Plan, ADB will work closely with the government and coordinate with other development partners to deliver the humanitarian assistance in a manner that minimizes the risk of COVID-19 for affected people in the most severely affected provinces in the central region of Viet Nam.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

Media Contact

Zhang, Jane

Principal Communications Specialist

+63 2 8632 5105

+63 999 999 5105

E-mail contact form

Dang, Huu Cu

Senior External Relations Officer, Viet Nam Resident Mission

+84 4 3933 1374

E-mail contact form