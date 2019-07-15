900 homes, 1,000ha of crops flooded in Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG — Heavy rain that has been falling since Saturday has flooded at least 918 houses and nearly 1,000ha of rice and vegetables in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng, according to the province’s Flood and Storm Prevention and Control, Search And Rescue Committee.

The rain and flooding also damaged roads across the province, especially in Quảng Uyên District. Traffic on the stretch of National Highway No 3 that passes through the district's Quảng Hưng Commune was blocked because of high water levels in the river and a collapsed bridge.

Erosion has blocked roads connecting communes in the district.

Local authorities mobilised staff to help people evacuate and equipment to remove soil and stones from roads to resume normal traffic.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, northern mountainous provinces will continue to have rain today. In the central provinces, hot and sunny weather continues with highest temperatures ranging between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius. The high temperature will last from 10am to 5pm and is expected to continue for days. — VNS