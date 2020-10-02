500 poor households receive basic requirements for prevention of COVID-19 in Ninh Thuan province

Ninh Thuan Province, 17 September 2020 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Ninh Thuan Province presented 500 packages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 500 domestic water tanks for storage of clean water to poor households living in six districts. Each water tank has a capacity of 1,000 liters. 1,000 masks and 7,500 bars of soap were also provided to the poor people. This activity is part of an integrated response funded by Japan to assist Vietnamese people in COVID-19 prevention and control.

According to UNDP’s assessment of the multiple impacts of COVID-19 and drought, poor people in the South-Central Coast and Mekong Delta regions of Viet Nam, including Ninh Thuan province have been seriously affected. More than 54% of the surveyed households have been extremely impacted by the pandemic and the ongoing context of drought. Almost 80% of surveyed households reported that they lacked water for cooking and drinking, while more than 83% of households lacked water for basic hygiene activities. They lack resources to procure water storage for hygiene activities needed for COVID-19 prevention.

“PPE and water tanks for clean water storage will help the poor and the near poor to response to COVID-19, especially in the context of recurrent droughts. This support is part of our commitment to ‘Leave No One Behind’, made possible by the generous funding from the people of Japan,” said Ms. Sitara Syed, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Viet Nam.

Ms. Doan Thi Tuyet Nga – VNDMA Director of Department of Technology and International Cooperation said, “VNDMA is strongly committed to enhance resilience of vulnerable households. This support by UNDP and Japan in Ninh Thuan is very timely and relevant”

Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ca Mau are three provinces in the South-Central Coast and Mekong Delta regions that receiving the support of 1,500 water tanks and 1,500 packages of personal protective equipment from the Japan-funded integrated response in Viet Nam.

