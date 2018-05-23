2,500 billion VND to overcome landslide in the Mekong Delta

The Mekong Delta has an important strategic position in the country in terms of economics, society, national defense and security, which is home to more than 20 million people. The erosion of rivers, canals and coastlines in most of the Mekong Delta directly threatens the safety of many residential areas, river and coastal infrastructure, especially in An Giang, Dong Thap, Ca Mau, Bac Lieu. The whole area has 562 landslide areas with a total length of 786 km, of which 42 landslide areas are particularly dangerous with a total length of 148 km, which needs to be focused and thoroughly handled to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people and the State.

In view of the above situation, the Prime Minister agreed to support 1.5 trillion VND from central budget reserves in 2018 and 1,000 billion VND from the Government's medium-term investment plan during 2016-2020 for localities in the Mekong Deltato urgently handle the landslides areas directly affecting concentrated residential areas and essential infrastructure works.

The Prime Minister requested that together with the construction of embankment works and soft dykes to prevent landslides in the areas of critical landslides, localities and agencies should focus on reviewing and improving the exploitation of sand on the river, coastal areas; avoiding sand and gravel exploitation without planning, excessive permits; preventing ships from operating with high speed, causing big waves along the rivers and canals. Review the construction planning, especially planning in urban areas, rural residential areas; do not allow building houses or works in areas prone to high landslides, tactively rearrange the population, resettle and relocate population and restructure production.

K.Linh