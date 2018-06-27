27 Jun 2018

2017 Vietnam Post-Typhoon Damrey Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment

Report
from World Bank, GFDRR
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (13.92 MB)

Foreword

Typhoon Damrey, or Storm No.12, made landfall in Vietnam on early Saturday morning, November 4th, 2017, with winds of up to 135 kilometers per hour impacting fifteen provinces in the South Central and Central Highlands regions. Among those, Khanh Hoa was the most affected province with high number of deaths and missing people, seriously damaged infrastructure, collapsed or damaged houses, and severe losses to agriculture, livestock, fisheries and forestry sectors.

With strong financial support from the government of Vietnam (GoV), international organizations and friendly nations, Khanh Hoa province immediately and effectively implemented the right mitigation and recovery measures. This enabled citizens to quickly recover from the typhoon, and restored access to services and infrastructure.

More importantly, this was an opportunity to recognize the necessity to enhance capacity in disaster risk management, to continuously improve the prevention system, and to build a more resilient future for citizens. The need to start incorporating the value of “build back better” and “resilience” into reconstruction and investment plans, as well as to enhance capacity of local communities to respond to natural disasters, is now critical.

This report provides a detailed breakdown of the key affected sectors and the extent of damage sustained in the aftermath of Typhoon Damrey. It identifies the reconstruction and recovery needs, and recommends a clear recovery strategy. In view of the strong commitment by Khanh Hoa to engage in the disaster risk management program, this report is highly relevant in integrating disaster resilience into all development initiatives in order to minimize future climate risks in the province.

Lê Đức Vinh
Chairman
Khanh Hoa Provincial Peoples’ Committee

