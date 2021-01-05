134 storm and flood resilient houses have been built for coastal residents in Quang Binh province

On January 2, Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee Office said that the province has just issued a Decision on the allocation of funds to support poor households to build 134 storm and flood resilient houses for coastal residents of Quang Binh province.

Accordingly, Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee issued Decision No. 4591/QD-UBND on the allocation of funds to support poor households to build storms and floods resilient houses under the Improving the resilience of coastal communities to climate change in Viet Nam Project (GCF Project).

Specifically, Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee has allocated VND 1,850 million to support poor households, including the districts of Le Thuy: VND 60 million; Quang Ninh district: VND 72 million; Bo Trach district: VND 12 million; Ba Don town: VND 24 million; VND 14 million in Quang Trach district and VND 1,668 million in Tuyen Hoa district.

The decision clearly states that for households living in disadvantaged areas will be supported with VND 14 million/household; households who are not in disadvantaged areas and extremely difficult villages shall be supported with VND 12 million/household.

Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee requires districts and towns to allocate funds in accordance with the amount of supported capital and the subject reviewed in Decision No. 4709/QD-UBND dated December 28, 2018 of the Provincial People's Committee; Official Letter No. 24/DAGCF dated July 25, 2019 of GCF Project Management Board.

Thus, 134 poor households in Quang Binh province will be supported with housing funding to proactively prevent storms and floods. This will be a great joy for people in floodplain areas of Quang Binh province.

baodansinh.vn