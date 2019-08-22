Why a united nations inquiry is needed for Venezuela: Questions and answers

Venezuela: Civil society coalition calls for UN Commission of Inquiry on human rights violations

In a public statement issued today, a coalition of 11 Venezuelan and international human rights organizations that have been monitoring and documenting Venezuela’s spiralling human rights and humanitarian emergency for years are urging the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a Commission of Inquiry on Venezuela during its 42nd session in September 2019.

“The international community seems to have forgotten victims of human rights violations who are suffering the consequences of crimes under international law. It is high time for the UN’s human rights body to take a decisive, victims-first approach towards an unprecedented human rights crisis in the country that continues to deepen. Meanwhile, millions are fleeing the country. The Human Rights Council has no time to waste,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International.

In their statement, the coalition of human rights organisations explain the situation in Venezuela today and why a Commission of Inquiry is the best answer the international community can offer the victims.

“A UN Commission of Inquiry would play a crucial role in addressing the rights to justice, truth and reparation for victims of rights abuses in Venezuela, advancing accountability, and encouraging rights-respecting policies. Such an effort could have an important deterrent effect to prevent additional serious human rights violations and possible mass atrocity crimes during the country’s ongoing crisis,” the organisations said.

The coalition includes Acción Solidaria, Amnesty International, Centro Derechos Humanos – Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, CEPAZ, Civilis Derechos Humanos, COFAVIC, Espacio Público,

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists and PROVEA.

