When protection becomes repression: Mandatory quarantines under COVID-19 in the Americas

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

“I’d like to forget all this, but I can’t,” Ana Cristina told Amnesty International after describing how she had spent 40 days sleeping on a dirty mattress on the floor in a mandatory state-run quarantine facility in El Salvador. She had been taken there by police, who accused her of breaking the national lockdown when she was out buying groceries and medicine, an activity that was considered essential and allowed at the time of her detention.

Across the Americas, since the outbreak of COVID-19, governments have either struggled to balance stay-at-home orders with the need to keep economies running in countries with high numbers of informal workers and weak social protection systems or resorted to policing strict lockdowns and curfews.

In some countries, including Venezuela, El Salvador and Paraguay authorities have taken particularly strict measures which have included placing tens of thousands of people in state-run quarantine centres under the custody of the military and the police.

Different forms of quarantine have been used for centuries to control epidemic diseases. Quarantine - which the World Health Organization (WHO) differentiates from isolation - is the “separation of persons who are not ill but who may have been exposed to an infectious agent or disease, with the objective of monitoring their symptoms and ensuring the early detection of cases.” While, isolation, is the “separation of ill or infected persons from others to prevent the spread of infection or contamination.” The scale to which quarantines have been used in recent months globally in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in recent history.

By late August, according to government figures, some 90,000 of the 5.1 million Venezuelans the UN estimates have fled the country’s human rights crisis and humanitarian emergency in recent years had returned from neighbouring countries such as Colombia and Peru, after being left jobless and homeless. On return, they are sent to state-run mandatory quarantine centres, where hundreds continue to be quarantined daily.

In El Salvador, by the end of August, President Nayib Bukele’s government had mandatorily quarantined 16,780 people. El Salvador’s Human Rights Ombudsman estimated in late May that the country had established 88 quarantine centres (known as containment centres). These types of detentions took place in large numbers until, after multiple legal challenges, the Constitutional Chamber of the country’s Supreme Court found that the authorities had no legal basis to hold people in these centres as a form of punishment.

In Paraguay, as of late June, authorities had also mandatorily quarantined some 8,000 people, mostly Paraguayans returning to the country who had been working informally in neighbouring Brazil and had lost their jobs in the informal sector there as COVID-19 lockdowns were enforced.

Under international human rights law, in times of public health emergencies, authorities may legitimately impose quarantines, as they have in response to COVID-19. However, as mandatory quarantine under state-custody represents, in practice, a deprivation of a person’s liberty, their use is only permissible in limited circumstances. Governments also have clear obligations to ensure that those quarantined are held in humane conditions, with safeguards against ill-treatment, and that they are not discriminated against, or their detention risks becoming unlawful. The WHO also states that although quarantine can delay the introduction of a disease to a country, if not implemented properly, it can create additional sources of dissemination of the disease.

This research, carried out between March and August 2020, found that many of the warehouses, sports stadiums and other facilities where authorities have placed people to complete mandatory state-run quarantines have often been unsanitary or lacked basic supplies, which could amount to ill-treatment. This has also risked making them counterproductive as spaces where people could contract the virus.

International human rights law requires that any deprivation of liberty must be based in law, be time bound, subject to review and be necessary and proportionate. Authorities must also prevent indefinite detentions. They must ensure time limits for mandatory quarantine and isolation are limited to the minimum period necessary, as informed by evolving scientific evidence and best practice and given clear information about the length of the process of their detention.

WHO guidelines currently advise that quarantine should last 14 days, after which people can be released, provided they do not develop symptoms of COVID-19. While initial WHO guidance published in February recommended testing of people at the end of 14 days, revised guidance from August states that contacts of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 who do not develop symptoms no longer need to be tested as a requirement for leaving quarantine.

In contrast, current WHO guidelines advice that people confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus may be discharged from isolation, either after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart from each other, or after a minimum of 13 days, and at least three days after symptoms have stopped.

During this research, Amnesty International received information that people in the three countries had been placed in mandatory state quarantine well beyond 14 days, in some instances with people staying over a month in these centres. It found that people held in these centres did not have sufficient access to information about how long they would be detained for or the scientific criteria which would be used at any given time to determine their discharge from quarantine or isolation.

In all three countries, mandatory quarantines have been implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, but principally enforced by the military and/or police, sometimes with reports of excess use of force.

Authorities in all countries mentioned in this briefing have undermined a range of human rights.

However, Amnesty International believes that the way that the authorities in Venezuela and El Salvador particularly have implemented mandatory quarantine has converted a public health intervention into a punitive response. This has disproportionately impacted low-income communities, and refugees and migrants returning to their countries of origin.

In Venezuela, where the country’s collapsed health system is one of the faces of a humanitarian crisis that has led to millions fleeing the country in recent years, a policy of quarantining all returnees in unprepared and unsanitary settings may amount to ill-treatment.

Members of President Nicolás Maduro’s administration have described Venezuelan refugees returning from Colombia as “biological weapons” sent to infect the Venezuelan population. Senior officials have also described those returning as “traitors.”

This state-sponsored campaign of stigma and discrimination towards Venezuelans returning to the country, based on their perceived political views and association with COVID-19, coupled with their automatic placement in state-run mandatory quarantines, raises concerns that their deprivation of liberty was discriminatory, possibly rendering the detentions arbitrary.

Similarly, in El Salvador, between March and July, President Bukele’s government detained thousands of mostly low-income people in ill-equipped and filthy centres in many cases for more than a month.

This was seen as a strategy to punish those who were accused of breaking the national lockdown.

Between March and May, El Salvador’s Human Rights Ombudsperson received more than 1,300 complaints related to situations deriving from the sanitary emergency, and 406 cases of people who were detained for allegedly breaking the national quarantine and, in their majority, taken to containment centres.

Under international law, governments who deprive people of their liberty in mandatory quarantines have to enact effective monitoring systems to protect individuals from ill-treatment and grant those affected access to independent medical advice and legal assistance.

In El Salvador, the judiciary ultimately acted as a safeguard against human rights violations for the hundreds of people held in quarantine centres who presented legal challenges to their detentions.

In Paraguay, the National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture, a state institution established to monitor compliance with the standards under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, was able to visit several centres in June. However, at the time of writing, independent human rights monitors and civil society in Venezuela had very limited access to quarantine centres in the country.

Amnesty International found that imposition of mandatory quarantine under state-control without providing clear explanations of the length of time people will be held, in settings that lack minimum prevention and infection control, and without independent procedural safeguards are unlikely to meet international human rights law and standards and may amount to arbitrary detention.

If quarantine settings are also discriminatory and authorities fail to provide adequate food, water and medical care, the situation may also amount to ill-treatment and could violate the right to health.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and countries across the Americas face the possibility of repeated lockdowns, this initial research into state-run quarantines highlights the need for authorities to avoid resorting to coercive, punitive and discriminatory approaches as they implement public health measures. Lessons learnt from other pandemics have shown that such approaches undermine public health interventions.

Instead, when people are empowered with evidence-based knowledge to protect their own health and that of their communities and are given the tools and economic resources to comply with voluntary quarantine and isolation measures, they tend to do so.

Amnesty International calls on authorities in all countries considered in this report to prioritize COVID-19 prevention campaigns and voluntary quarantine measures, and to avoid placing anyone in state-controlled quarantine unless such a measure is strictly necessary and proportionate, only when other means have failed to achieve the purpose of protecting public health, and only if they are able to provide appropriate settings, food, water and medical care.

Authorities must also regularly update the criteria for release of individuals based on evolving scientific information to ensure that they spend only the scientifically required period in quarantine.

Lessons learnt from decades of responding to other epidemics, such as HIV&AIDS, make it clear that associating a virus with a region, nationality, race or location can lead to racism, xenophobia, discrimination and stigmatization of entire regions. Amnesty International calls on authorities at all levels of government to stop using stigmatizing and discriminatory language that associates migrants and refugees, people returning to their country of origin, and low-income communities with COVID-19.

They must also ensure that quarantines are not used to target or punish specific communities.

Finally, governments who implement mandatory quarantine under state control must immediately grant humanitarian organizations and independent human rights monitors access to such centres or any place under state jurisdiction and control where people are deprived of their liberty for public health purposes to monitor the conditions, safeguard against ill-treatment and provide urgently needed, water, food and other supplies to comply with WHO guidelines on quarantine settings.