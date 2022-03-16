WFP Venezuela Operational Update, February 2022

In Numbers

WFP is currently assisting some 105,000 people/month with its school meals programme in the states of Falcón, Trujillo,

Yaracuy and Barinas

Some 98,000 food kits, equivalent to 694 mt, were distributed in February

90 staff members, of which 60 are locally recruited staff. Women represent 57% of the country team

USD 73.5 m six months (March – August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 72 percent of total needs

Operational Updates

• In February 2022, WFP expanded its school meals programme to a fourth state, Barinas, reaching additional beneficiaries through three cooperating partners: Caritas, Agencia Adventista para el Desarrollo y Recursos Asistenciales (ADRA) and World Vision.

• On average, WFP is targeting some 41,000 people in Falcon, 15,000 in Trujillo, 30,000 Yaracuy and 21,000 Barinas. However, these figures may vary from month to month, considering new enrolments.

• WFP is assisting 54 municipalities, 800 preprimary schools and 90 special education schools across the four states.

• In February, WFP reached some 105,000 people with food distributions, including more than 80,000 children under 6 enrolled in pre-primary schools, some 20,000 school personnel and 4,600 students with disabilities enrolled in special education schools.

• WFP is preparing to expand the programme to three states in the eastern part of Venezuela: Anzoátegui, Monagas and Delta Amacuro. WFP will now also cover preprimary and special education schools in indigenous communities.