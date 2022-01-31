WFP Venezuela Operational Update, 31 January 2022

In Numbers

WFP is currently assisting some 85,000 people/month with its school meals programme in the states of Falcón, Trujillo and Yaracuy

Some 204,000 kits, equivalent to 2,300 mt, distributed since the start of the operation (6 July 2021)

12,700 mt of commodities purchased by WFP to support the school meals programme

77 staff members, of which 51 are locally recruited staff. Women represent 60% of the country team

USD 71.8 m six months (Feb – July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 71 percent of total needs

Highlights - School meals programme

• WFP continued its distributions in Falcon and prepared its expansion to Yaracuy, Trujillo and Barinas. In addition to pre-primary schools, targeting children under the age of 6, in December 2021 WFP expanded its programme to special education schools, assisting children, adolescents and adults with disabilities. WFP continue to assist school personnel across all targeted schools.

• In December 2021, WFP launched its programme in Trujillo. Overall, in 2021, WFP reached a more than 41,000 beneficiaries, of which 33,000 children under 6, 2,000 students with disabilities and 6,000 school personnel across the two states (Falcon and Trujillo).

• In January 2022, WFP started its distributions in Yaracuy. Throughout the three states, WFP is assisting some 85,000 beneficiaries, of which 41,000 in Falcon, 15,000 in Trujillo and 29,000 in Yaracuy. Distributions are expected to start in Barinas in February, bringing the total targeted beneficiaries to 105,000.

• WFP has finalized kitchen and canteens assessment in Falcon, Trujillo, Yaracuy and Barinas, and is developing a prioritization and implementation plan for school kitchen rehabilitation.

• WFP’s ‘helpline’ has received 843 cases from beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries over the period July 2021-January 2022. The vast majority of messages received meant to thank WFP for the assistance received or to ask for information. Only 15% was to express concern of provide feedback to improve the programme. The totality of these cases was duly addressed and taken into account to inform programme improvement.