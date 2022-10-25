WFP Venezuela Country Brief September 2022

In Numbers

81 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 71 m six months (October 2022 –March 2023) net funding requirements, representing 58 percent of total needs

210,000 people assisted* in September 2022

Operational Updates

• As of September 2022, WFP reached 210,000 beneficiaries in the states where the school meals programme is implemented.

• During the school closure for the vacation period, most of the beneficiaries received a double ration in August to cover their nutritional needs until the end of September.

• In September, WFP distributed additional 8,700 food baskets in 43 new school communities in the Peninsula of Araya in the state of Sucre.

• In the state of Delta Amacuro, WFP trained cooperating partners on key aspects of humanitarian principles and access. In Barinas, cooperating partners were trained in school kitchens refurbishment activities, in preparation for the transition to onsite school meals.

• In Falcon, WFP and its partners finalized infrastructure plans for the rehabilitation of 125 school kitchens. Refurbishment works will start in October.

• WFP signed a total of 15 field-level agreements with local non-governmental organizations, of which 12 were already working with WFP and three were new (ACTED, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Un Techo para mi país Venezuela).

• In collaboration with the National Civil Protection and Disaster Management Organization, the Logistics Cluster trained civil protection officers on Logistics in Emergency Response, to strengthen public institutions’ capacities. This effort was coupled with workshops held by the Food security Cluster to introducing the Sphere methodology to apply humanitarian principles in food assistance.