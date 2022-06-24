WFP Venezuela Country Brief May 2022

In Numbers

1,377 mt of food assistance distributed* USD 55 m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 67% of total needs 124,000 people assisted* in May 2022

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP has reached 124,000 beneficiaries in six states. Among them, WFP reached 96,000 children under the age of 6 enrolled in pre-primary schools, 5,200 students with disabilities, and 23,000 school personnel.

• WFP launched its operations in Anzoátegui and Monagas, reaching 5,000 people over the first two days of distribution.

• WFP has successfully trained cooperating partners in Monagas and Anzoátegui on programme implementation and monitoring.

Also, WFP conducted consultations with key stakeholders to adapt the school meals programme to better serve Indigenous people.

• WFP finalized some new field-level agreements in the framework of its expansion to the eastern states. Nine non-government organizations (NGO) will support WFP in the implementation of its school meals programme in the states of Anzoátegui, Monagas, Sucre and Delta Amacuro.

WFP is collaborating with 12 partners, including NGOs focusing exclusively on western states.

• Jointly with UNICEF, WFP carried out trainings for cooperating partners on Super Cereal Plus, nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

WFP aims to start distributing Super Cereal Plus in Falcon in June.

• A taskforce, including WFP and education and infrastructure authorities, was set up in Falcon to start planning the process related to school kitchen equipping and rehabilitation.

Cooperating partners are prioritizing the most urgent actions to guarantee the kitchens have the requirements for the provision of onsite school meals.

• WFP, FAO, and UNICEF continued to define the scope of their joint school-based interventions to build shock-responsive and resilient communities. As a result, children in need of medical attention for nutrition-related issues identified through WFP’s hotline would be efficiently referred to specialized healthcare centres. This collaboration is pertinent in the framework of the Nexus approach linking food assistance interventions with long-term resilience goals.

• From July 2021 to May 2022, WFP purchased 20,837 mt of food commodities, of which 6,721 mt were distributed. WFP is currently purchasing rice and salt at the local level and is preparing to start local purchases of maize meal, vegetable oil and pulses. WFP plans to explore regional and local options for food purchases, to ensure needs are covered through regional alternatives while continuing to assess local producers.