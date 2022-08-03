WFP Venezuela Country Brief June 2022

In Numbers

1,726 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 68 m six months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 76% of total needs

163,000 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Update

In June, WFP reached 163,000 beneficiaries in over 1,350 targeted schools across the six states where the school meal programme is currently implemented. Among them, WFP reached almost 126,700 children under 6; 7,300 students with disabilities; and 29,000 school personnel.

In the state of Falcón, WFP started distributing Super Cereal Plus as supplementary feeding for children under 3. WFP’s cooperating partners supported school cooks to ensure adequate preparation of this fortified food.

In addition, WFP carried out four workshops in the states of Falcón, Yaracuy, Trujillo, and Barinas to strengthen the knowledge and capacities of cooperating partners regarding the preparation of Super Cereal Plus as well as distribution and monitoring activities.

WFP signed four field-level agreements, following a prioritization exercise focused on school kitchen refurbishment in the states of Falcon, Yaracuy, Trujillo, and Barinas, to start rehabilitating and equipping targeted school kitchens.

The Food Security Cluster is developing a short version of the food basket harmonization guidance for partners involved in the humanitarian response.

The Logistics Cluster conducted a three-day Emergency Preparedness workshop. Attendees included personnel from the Venezuelan public sector, United Nations agencies, and non- governmental organizations.