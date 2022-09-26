WFP Venezuela Country Brief August 2022

In Numbers

3,710 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 98.1 m six months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 86% of total needs

210,000 people assisted* in August 2022

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP reached 210,000 beneficiaries across 1,700 pre-primary and special education schools in states where the school meals programme is implemented.

• WFP distributed double rations to support the food needs of beneficiaries during the school vacation period. Some 400,000 food kits were delivered in August, allowing WFP to provide enough food to cover beneficiaries’ needs for two months.

• WFP delivered special fortified food (Super Cereal Plus) across seven targeted states (Falcon, Yaracuy, Trujillo, Barinas, Monagas, Anzoátegui and Sucre), to provide supplementary food for children under 3. WFP trained its partners, school kitchen personnel, and caregivers on the preparation of Super Cereal Plus, which resulted in a high level of acceptance among beneficiaries.

• In August, WFP trained four cooperating partners to rehabilitate school kitchens in preparation for the transition to onsite school meals in the state of Falcon. The partners began technical assessments in 276 schools where WFP prioritized the provision of equipment and repair of ceilings, storage spaces, and kitchen water systems.

• As part of the joint project with the Food and Agriculture Organization and UNICEF, WFP and UNICEF agreed on the rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene systems in 15 schools in the state of Falcon for implementation of the onsite school meals.

• WFP launched a call for proposals to strengthen its presence in the field and expand its network of cooperating partners. The call targeted local organizations with expertise in infrastructure rehabilitation, data collection and assisting people with disabilities.