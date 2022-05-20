WFP Venezuela Country Brief April 2022

In Numbers

1,351 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 48.7 m six months (May – October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 31% of total needs

118,567 people assisted* in April 2022

Operational Updates

In April 2022, WFP reached 120,000 beneficiaries in the following states: 43,000 in Falcon; 18,000 in Trujillo; 26,000 in Barinas; and 32,000 in Yaracuy.

Among these, WFP reached 92,000 children under the age of six enrolled in pre-primary schools; 5,000 students with disabilities and 22,000 school personnel.

WFP advanced with preparations to start distributions in the states of Anzoátegui, Monagas, Sucre, and Delta Amacuro between May and June. As part of the inception process, WFP presented its programme to state-level and education authorities.

In addition, WFP finalized the geolocalization of all the schools assisted by WFP in Anzoátegui, to inform the food distribution plan and will continue georeferencing schools in the states of Monagas, Sucre, and Delta Amacuro.

WFP is organizing focus groups in the state of Delta Amacuro, to better assess the needs of the Indigenous communities, including Waraos, Araucanos and Caribes.

WFP is preparing to sign Field-Level Agreements (FLA) with six new nongovernment organization partners, to support programme implementation in the new states. WFP will also continue to work with its current partners, three of which will support WFP’s operations in the new states.

WFP held focus groups with beneficiaries and other actors involved in the operations (caregivers, school personnel and cooperating partners) to assess the acceptance of Super Cereal Plus for children aged 6 to 36 months.

The results showed a general acceptance of the commodity by the community.

Ahead of the introduction of Super Cereal Plus into the food basket in June, WFP will conduct an assessment across the schools assisted in the current states, to ensure that schools are ready to receive and prepare this commodity for children’s consumption.

Currently, WFP has one main logistics hub located in El Consejo, in the state of Aragua. In addition, extended distribution points (EDPs) are in the states of Falcon, Trujillo, and Barinas. Distributions in the state of Yaracuy are done through the hub in El Consejo. For the upcoming expansion, additional EDPs will be in the states of Anzoátegui, Monagas, Sucre, and Bolivar, the latter one serving Delta Amacuro. WFP is looking to partner with an academic institution to create a route optimization tool. This tool would help analyze distribution routes and strategic location of EDPs to reduce transportation costs, as well as determine the best warehouse location to facilitate distributions.

A first local purchase of salt (40 percent cheaper than the equivalent regional purchase) is currently underway. WFP is preparing to start local procurement of rice and pasta in May.