Venezuelans’ Vulnerability to Exploitation, Trafficking and Discrimination - Central America and the Caribbean

Outflows from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela intensified in the past two years. It is now estimated that the number of Venezuelan nationals worldwide reached over three million. Most of them are hosted in countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.

This situation report seeks to contribute to the knowledge on some of the protection risks that Venezuelans are exposed to, once they leave their country. It offers details about the profile of those who reported discrimination and experiences of exploitation which might amount to human trafficking, based on the information that over 4,000 respondents provided in the context of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) surveys conducted in Central America and the Caribbean. In addition, the analysis illustrates reported needs and gaps in assistance.

The surveys on which the results are based were not aimed at identification of human trafficking cases as defined by international legal instruments, and do not replace protection monitoring or vulnerability screenings. Moreover, they are not statistically representative of all Venezuelan nationals who left their country or of the arrivals in the countries that were surveyed by DTM, but rather provide a snapshot of the experiences of those surveyed. For further information on the inherent limitations for this type of data collection and a correct interpretation of the survey results, see the “Methodology” and “Limitations” sections below.