Venezuelan families plant seeds of hope

"The family which lives together, stays together"

It is often said that “the family which lives together, stays together”. Families in Venezuela are discovering a new meaning to the phrase. Thanks to an initiative by the NGO Refugee Education Trust (RET), they are learning that “families that farm together not only eat together, but every day”.

This is significant for Venezuela, where an estimated 6.8 million people suffer from undernourishment.

Training to farm

Dagni Pinto, 45, and his family live in Valle Hondo, a village in Caroni municipality in Bolivar State in southern Venezuela. They are among several families that, as part of the initiative, have learned to farm together to grow their own food.

