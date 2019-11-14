14 Nov 2019

Venezuelan families plant seeds of hope

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original
© Gema Cortés
© Gema Cortés

"The family which lives together, stays together"

It is often said that “the family which lives together, stays together”. Families in Venezuela are discovering a new meaning to the phrase. Thanks to an initiative by the NGO Refugee Education Trust (RET), they are learning that “families that farm together not only eat together, but every day”.

This is significant for Venezuela, where an estimated 6.8 million people suffer from undernourishment.

Training to farm

Dagni Pinto, 45, and his family live in Valle Hondo, a village in Caroni municipality in Bolivar State in southern Venezuela. They are among several families that, as part of the initiative, have learned to farm together to grow their own food.

Read the full story on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.