Venezuelan Economic Integration Would Yield Huge Benefits; Donors Should Fund It

Today, leaders from major donor governments are meeting to discuss support for, and responses to, the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis. To date, the crisis has been massively underfunded. Donors should step up support for regional integration efforts.

video Economic Integration for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants

More than 5.5 million Venezuelans have fled socio-economic and institutional collapse, high levels of insecurity, human rights violations, and political persecution at home. It is one of the largest displacement situations in the world, second only to Syria.

Host countries are struggling to welcome and integrate Venezuelan refugees and migrants. Many Venezuelans have few options for regularization and increased integration. In addition, the pandemic has exacerbated vulnerabilities and increased poverty among locals and Venezuelans alike.

Despite these challenges, the international community has not stepped up. In 2020, the Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela called for US$1.35 billion to address the crisis, but only received less than half this amount.

Today, the Canadian government is hosting the International Donors' Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants. It aims to raise US$1.44 billion for the 2021 plan. To date, only 6 percent of this has been funded. Donors should not only increase their contributions, but also allocate more funds to bolster integration efforts.

This is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do. As our #LetThemWork initiative argues, fostering the economic inclusion of Venezuelans would allow them to become more self-reliant---decreasing their vulnerability, supporting their host country's recovery from COVID-19, and reducing the need for further donor support.

It would also generate a wide range of benefits for host countries. If Venezuelans are able to work, they would earn higher incomes, pay more taxes, contribute their skills and knowledge to the companies they work for, open businesses, and hire locals. Our work has found that in Colombia alone, the integration of Venezuelans could yield a US$1 billion increase in GDP every year.

Integration efforts account for around 18 percent of the total Venezuelan response plan, requiring more funding than any other sector. However, in 2021, less than 1 percent of these efforts have been funded.

Donors must commit to shifting from solely funding short-term humanitarian assistance towards a more sustainable medium- to long-term development response, with integration at its core. Donors should facilitate livelihoods programs and skills recognition efforts that support labor market integration, such as the graduation approach, while maintaining a strong focus on job creation and reducing xenophobia. Such contributions should come in the form of multi-year commitments, prioritizing countries like Colombia that have implemented measures to regularize Venezuelans.

Employing this approach will allow Venezuelans to support themselves, ensuring they are able to economically provide for themselves and their host countries, while improving the sustainability of the response.