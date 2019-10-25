The Venezuelan displacement crisis: A test of global commitments and solidarity

The crisis in Venezuela and its regional impact are continuing unabated, driving displacement on a pace and scale that requires greater action from the international community. The Solidarity Conference, scheduled for October 28-29 in Brussels, is an opportunity to apply the lessons learned from other displacement crises, mobilize resources and promote policies that can protect displaced Venezuelans and host communities today and turn the crisis into a development opportunity tomorrow.

Unlike many wealthier countries, which are closing their doors to migrants and refugees, Venezuela’s neighbors have shown relative welcome. But humanitarian funding and diplomatic energy for the regional response have lagged, leaving Venezuela’s neighbors, who face their own development and security challenges, to bear the burdens of what will almost certainly be a protracted crisis. Without standardized policies and approaches, including on documentation, protection, and access to education and work, countries with more progressive policies like Colombia will be left to host a disproportionate number of Venezuelans, making the realization of their commitments to refugees, migrants and their own populations increasingly out of reach.

In the absence of greater support for host countries, the Venezuelan displacement crisis is certain to beget more crises—humanitarian and political—across the region and threaten remarkable gains made in regional development and stability over the last two decades.

To meaningfully meet the needs of Venezuelans and host communities, the international response will require: