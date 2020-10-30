Venezuelan children raise their voices and challenges to the United Nations

20 percent of migrant children travel unaccompanied as one in four are separated from their parents Report reveals an increase in child marriages during the economic crisis, strained by the COVID.19 pandemic. As of October 2020, over 5.5 million Venezuelan’s have been forced to leave their country due to political unrest and economic difficulty, now intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing need for basic resources and the impact of displacement has been especially difficult for children.

Despite of the unprecedented magnitude of the Venezuelan crisis, humanitarian organizations lack 70 percent of the required resources to help more than 12 million affected people. Plan International and World Vision, two organizations that promote the wellbeing of children, are collaborating in this emergency response to unite their efforts and raise the voice of children, adolescents and women before international decision makers.

Four adolescents will present the risks that children and young Venezuelan women face daily in and out of the country, to the members of the Security Council of the United Nations and other governments. The virtual event will take place on Monday, November 2, 9:00 am (EST). The girls are engaged in projects promoted by international NGOs, Plan International and World Vision.

The event will bring forward the increased protection risks Venezuelan children and adolescents cope with during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also identify opportunities to support the growing humanitarian needs of vulnerable children. In less than five years, the situation in Venezuela has deteriorated so steeply, that the once wealthiest country in the Americas is now the poorest. This context has forced 5.5 million Venezuelans to flee the country searching for better life conditions. The majority of the migrants are in Latin America. It is estimated that 25 percent of the Venezuelans on the move are children, according to the UN3.

“The survival and opportunities of Venezuelan children, adolescents and youth is severely compromised. Their access to basic needs such as education, nutrition and protection is precarious, if not absent at all. The deterioration of livelihoods for households increases the exposure of children to abuse, child labor and sexual exploitation. Indifference is not an option. However, the response of the international community to the Venezuelan crisis is painfully timid. We are at the verge of witnessing the sad omen of a lost generation, as it happened in the eighties”, said Carmen Aurora Garcia, Country Manager of World Vision Venezuela.

Veronique Henry, Country Director of Plan International in Peru, will participate as representative of civil society on Monday’s event. She states: “We are in the face of an unprecedented crisis that could have grave repercussions for the region in the short and long term, if we don’t implement immediately consultation and response mechanisms to address it, with a differentiated approach per gender and age, and with the active participation of girls and adolescents”

World Vision will present during the event its report, “Double Edge Sword: the situation of Venezuelan during COVID-19”. 49% of respondents reported an increase in child marriage since March 2020, as the effects of the pandemic intensified the economic crisis. One out of each five respondents also said that they have witnessed increased separation of children from their parents, because of worst economic conditions.

The economic and social crisis affects Venezuelan children. However, girls and especially children without nationality and registration documents are increasingly becoming victims of violence, child labor, child marriage, sexual exploitation and adolescent pregnancy.

“I didn’t want to go because I didn’t want to leave the people I love the most… my grandmother, my sisters and my uncles,” explains Daniela, a 12-year-old migrant adolescent who lives in Colombia with her mother, in a different city than her younger brother. She has not seen her father for three years, since he migrated to Peru.

Julieth, a 17-year-old adolescent mother, says “almost no one congratulated me when I graduated from high school and they constantly tell me that the worst I could do was becoming pregnant so young. The hardest for me is not having enough food on our table, not having enough (money) to provide for my baby’s needs”.

The situation for Venezuelan girls and boys their country is also complicated. Child labor and the harassment and recruitment of children by organized crime and armed groups are additional risks these children face. More than 20 percent of Venezuelan children travel unaccompanied by parents or relatives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuelans face worse circumstances. Discrimination against migrant and refugee populations is increasing and, generally, they are subject to stigma if they contract the virus. House evictions and labor exploitation are common consequences.

The event will be streamed live via Facebook on @WorldVisionLAC and @PlanAmericas

