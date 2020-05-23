Venezuela: States must show unequivocal support to donors conference addressing the situation of Venezuelan refugees in Latin America

Responding to the announcement of an International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees in Latin American countries on 26 May, sponsored by Spain and the European Union, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“This donor conference comes at a crucial time for the more than five million people who have left Venezuela in recent years, fleeing massive human rights violations. Many of these people have received insufficient protection in their host countries, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but returning to Venezuela is not an option for them.”

“Just when we thought that the situation of refugees in Latin America could not be more critical, the pandemic has increased the risks they face on a daily basis. Although the states of the region face critical challenges in their responses to the pandemic, their obligation to protect these people is more self-evident than ever.”

“The global response must be proportional to the magnitude of the crisis in Venezuela. The international community must not miss this opportunity to show solidarity and provide Latin American states with the necessary financial resources to guarantee the safety of those forced to leave Venezuela.”

