Venezuela: State steps up repression of protests in the midst of the crisis

At least four people have been killed, more than 200 injured and 205 arrested during state repression of protests across Venezuela since 30 April, Amnesty International has confirmed.

“The security forces under the command of Nicolás Maduro and the armed civilian groups that support him insist on repressing the protests by people demanding a way out of the serious political and human rights crisis that has plagued the country for several years,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

“The crimes under international law that they are committing add further weight to the already bulging dossier to be investigated under international justice systems. Maduro must put an immediate end to his policy of repression.”

This announcement was accompanied by a call for the Venezuelan population to take to the streets in support of what he called “Operation Freedom,” prompting a series of protests that have faced strong repression by the security forces under the command of Nicolás Maduro and the armed civilian groups that support him (known as colectivos in Venezuela).

Maduro, who called the 30 April announcement a “coup attempt,” called on the population to demonstrate in support of his government. On 1 May there were also demonstrations in support of his government, in which there have been no reports of people being injured, killed or detained.

