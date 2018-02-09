Venezuela Situation Update, December 2017

Venezuelans continue to leave their homes and cross into neighbouring countries. Many are in need of protection, shelter, food and medicine.

Based on official migration movement figures, UNHCR estimates that there could be as many as 93,000 Venezuelans currently in Ecuador.

In Brazil over 15,600 Venezuelans have lodged asylum claims in 2017 and 1,680 Temporary Residence Permits have been granted in 2017 according to Government figures.

CONTEXT INFORMATION

Growing numbers of Venezuelans continue to leave their country. According to host Government estimates, there are over one million Venezuelans who have departed. While over 100,000 Venezuelans have sought asylum since 2014, more than half did so in 2017 alone; many others are applying for visas and temporary residence permits. Many of those interviewed say that they fear for their lives, if they return. Across the region, approximately 190,000 persons have requested alternative legal status. A significant number chooses these alternatives, because on average these are easier to acquire and allow access to employment and other basic services. However, a very significant number of those leaving the country do not have access to any legal status and find it increasingly difficult to regularize their stay.

Monitoring and profiling exercises in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, the Southern Caribbean and Central America indicate that Venezuelans claim that they are leaving for a variety of reasons, including on account of their individual profiles, insecurity and violence, lack of access to food, medicine and essential services, as well as loss of income as a result of the current economic situation.

** All data on Venezuelan arrivals and asylum claims is based on government sources.