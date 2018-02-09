09 Feb 2018

Venezuela Situation Update, December 2017

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (710.44 KB)

Venezuelans continue to leave their homes and cross into neighbouring countries. Many are in need of protection, shelter, food and medicine.

Based on official migration movement figures, UNHCR estimates that there could be as many as 93,000 Venezuelans currently in Ecuador.

In Brazil over 15,600 Venezuelans have lodged asylum claims in 2017 and 1,680 Temporary Residence Permits have been granted in 2017 according to Government figures.

CONTEXT INFORMATION

Growing numbers of Venezuelans continue to leave their country. According to host Government estimates, there are over one million Venezuelans who have departed. While over 100,000 Venezuelans have sought asylum since 2014, more than half did so in 2017 alone; many others are applying for visas and temporary residence permits. Many of those interviewed say that they fear for their lives, if they return. Across the region, approximately 190,000 persons have requested alternative legal status. A significant number chooses these alternatives, because on average these are easier to acquire and allow access to employment and other basic services. However, a very significant number of those leaving the country do not have access to any legal status and find it increasingly difficult to regularize their stay.

Monitoring and profiling exercises in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, the Southern Caribbean and Central America indicate that Venezuelans claim that they are leaving for a variety of reasons, including on account of their individual profiles, insecurity and violence, lack of access to food, medicine and essential services, as well as loss of income as a result of the current economic situation.

** All data on Venezuelan arrivals and asylum claims is based on government sources.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.