Venezuela: Situation Report, September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 11 October, Venezuela reported 83,137 cases of COVID-19 and 697 deaths, as well as 74,664 recovered cases. Most affected states: Capital District, Miranda, Zulia and Apure.

While there is a decrease in the number of people returning, new informal movements to cross the border are taking place at the same time.

From mid-March to October, it is estimated that over 120,000 people have returned to Venezuela.

In several states, constraints on sustained access to basic services such as water, electricity, gas, fuel and telecommunications continue to be reported.

Due to heavy rains, rivers have overflowed and triggered flooding in communities in the states of Aragua, Portuguesa and Bolivar, among others.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

As of 11 October, Venezuelan authorities confirmed 83,137 COVID-19 cases and 697 deaths, as well as 74,664 recovered cases. The number of community transmission cases continued to exceed confirmed cases in returnees. As of 11 October, authorities had confirmed 9,286 cases among returnees (11 per cent of the total number of cases).

At the national level, due to the increase in community transmission cases in several areas, national and regional authorities have established additional shelter spaces in hotels, sports and convention centers and sports villas to temporarily accommodate asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people diagnosed with COVID-19.

The most affected areas by COVID-19 have been Caracas and the states of Miranda and La Guaira in the Capital Region, and the states of Zulia, Apure, Tachira and Aragua. However, the rate of cases at the border has continued to decline, in part due to the lower proportion of confirmed cases among returnees.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases and deaths among health workers in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) issued an alert to Member States calling to strengthen the capacities of health services at all levels and to provide health professionals with resources and training to ensure an adequate and timely response to the pandemic.

The flow of returnees continues, although to a lesser extent. According to recent reports, Venezuelans were once again leaving the country resorting to irregular crossings, attracted in part by the relaxation of quarantine measures in neighboring countries. From mid-March to 12 October, it was estimated that more than 120,000 returnees had entered the country, mostly through the state of Tachira. The temporary shelter spaces known as PASI continued to provide services for returnees to let them complete their 14-day minimum quarantine before transferring them to to their final destinations in other parts of the country. Previously, in the state of Apure, returnees had to wait for a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before they could leave. However, in late September, the protocols were revised to allow returnees to continue to their final destination if they had a negative rapid test and completed 10-14 days of quarantine.

Since 13 March, the Government has consecutively extended the State of Emergency and quarantine measures every month. The National Institute of Civil Aviation extended the restriction on air operations throughout the country from 12 October to 12 November, excluding cargo, humanitarian, repatriation, postal or UN-authorized flights. In line with situation assessments for different geographic areas, authorities have continued to implement a three-level quarantine/relaxation modality, ranging from radical quarantine to the phased reopening of some sectors by alternating seven days of activity with seven days of quarantine.

Fuel shortages continued in most parts of the country despite efforts to increase production at two refineries. Limitations on fuel supply have negatively affected the provision of services in priority sectors and the broader humanitarian response.

Several states in the country continued reporting limitations on regular access to water, electricity, gas and telecommunications services. In several states, there have been reports of frequent power shortages and problems with the distribution of gas, leading to a higher number of people resorting to biomass and firewood for cooking, despite the risk of respiratory-related diseases.

The COVID-19 socioeconomic impacts have increased concerns about growing humanitarian needs in Venezuela and across the region. The pandemic has affected many businesses in country, with a significant impact on production and employment. The minimum wage of 800,000 Bolivars, which at the official exchange rate of the Central Bank, was equivalent to approximately US$1.8 per month. According to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the accumulated inflation for 2020 (January-September) was 844.1 per cent.

Due to the rainy season, rivers have overflowed and communities have flooded in several states across the country. The most affected communities were in the municipalities of Girardot and Mariño in Aragua state, Guanare in Portuguesa state and Upata and Santa Elena de Uairen in Bolivar state. The floods have also affected families in the states of Cojedes, Merida, Nueva Esparta and Zulia. Between 9 and 15 September, floods due to the overflowing of the Limon River affected around 300 families in Aragua state. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH) and Civil Protection monitored the situation and local authorities, with support from the national Government, initiated the response. Priority activities included the re-establishment of water and electricity services and debris removal to clear the roads.