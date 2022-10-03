Venezuela- Severe weather, update (INAMEH, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2022)

-
Heavy rainfall has been affecting several parts of Venezuela (particularly the Andean Region and the central-western States) over the past few days, causing floods, landslides and severe weather-related incidents that resulted in an increasing number of fatalities.
According to media, at least 13 people died and three are still missing. In addition, roads and power outages have been reported.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of the country, in particular across the Andean Region, Zulia State, the South Region, and the Llanos Centrales Region.