Venezuela - Severe weather, update (DG ECHO, NOAA, INAMEH, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2022)

Since the beginning of the rainy season (late-April), heavy rains and floods have affected 86,800 people (56,778 people in Zulia and 30,000 in Mérida states). The intensity of the rains are aggravated by La Niña phenomenon. On 21 June, the governor's office of the Zulia state decreed a state of alert.

New tropical waves with short intervals of time between (2 or 3 days) continue, breaking previous year's rainfall records. The 2nd tropical storm of the hurricane season is expected to affect northeast Venezuela on 30 June, with possible localized flash flooding and winds to tropical-storm-force expected.