Venezuela - Severe weather (INAMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

Very heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting northern Venezuela over the past few days, triggering landslides, causing floods, rivers overflow and severe weather-related incidents (in particular due to lightning and strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected States are Sucre, Zulia, Carabobo, Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas, Delta Amacuro, and the Capital Caracas.

Media report, as of 26 October, 14 evacuated, over 160 affected families, 12 collapsed and 60 damaged houses in the Caracas City, while around 4,300 affected families were reported across the whole Capital District. In addition, 4,700 affected families were reported in Sucre State, and 4,500 across the Aragua State. Media also report more than 1,000 damaged houses across the Zulia State.