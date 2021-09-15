The Venezuelan population is suffering a deep, complex humanitarian emergency, and broader access to humanitarian assistance is urgently needed to protect the country’s most vulnerable communities. In a new report, “Venezuela’s Complex Humanitarian Crisis: Humanitarian Response, Challenges for Civil Society,” WOLA and Acción Solidaria map out the existing humanitarian infrastructure in Venezuela today, and highlight the need to address the crisis on the ground.

The report’s findings include:

The humanitarian response is restricted by the de facto Maduro government, which is wary of humanitarian agencies and has presented significant obstacles to registration and operation.

Because COVID-19 pandemic has presented grave challenges to a health system that is in shambles, medical assistance and equipment are among the biggest priorities for assistance. Access to safe water, adequate sanitation, and proper hygiene are also urgently needed, as is a response to food insecurity and malnutrition.

The absence of the World Food Program (WFP), which has significant logistical capacity and experience responding to food crises around the world, is a major obstacle to an adequate humanitarian response.

Despite the scale of Venezuela’s deep humanitarian crisis, the amount of funds earmarked for humanitarian assistance by the international community have been insufficient. The outlook for the humanitarian response in Venezuela is discouraging. While the United Nations’ 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan request $762.5 million, only 19% of this (147.6 million) had been funded by October 30. While the United States and the European Union, the main donor countries, have contributed to assistance outside the Plan, this aid amounts to only $74.2 million. More commitments are urgently needed.

The report also makes several recommendations to policymakers inside Venezuela and across the international community.

Recommendations to Actors in Venezuela

The Venezuelan state must provide greater access for national and international humanitarian actors, in order to promote a humanitarian response that is proportionate and in accordance with humanitarian principles. Allowing greater control by impartial actors both in the identification of needs and in the distribution of aid should be at the top of the agenda.

The Venezuelan State must improve access to information, and put an end to its hostility towards humanitarian organizations that seek to carry out reliable analyses of the needs of the population.

More awareness is needed about the humanitarian infrastructure in the country, and civil society can play a convening role between leadership and vulnerable communities.

Sectoral or partial agreements can help mobilize the use of funds frozen abroad to address the crisis, with necessary transparency. The June 2020 agreement to implement a response to the pandemic between the Ministry of Health and the Humanitarian Aid Commission of the National Assembly, coordinated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), was a tremendous achievement and shows that such agreements are possible. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens and the humanitarian emergency deepens, these sectoral agreements can be a way to mitigate human suffering while at the same time fostering negotiation towards a broader political solution.

Recommendations to the International Community