Venezuela: Response Monitoring Report 2021

SUMMARY OF THE RESPONSE

In 2021, 4.5 million people were reached with some form of humanitarian assistance, through 132 operational organizations across the country, including United Nations agencies and international and national or local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). The clusters with the greatest reach were health and water, sanitation and hygiene due to interventions supporting institutions and infrastructure, which allowed for broad coverage. 53 per cent of the people reached were women. Children and adolescents represent 42 per cent and the elderly 18 per cent.

Response activities were implemented in 332 municipalities in the 24 states of the country. The highest concentration of people reached was in the states of Zulia, Capital District, Bolivar, Tachira, Sucre, Miranda, Falcon and Apure. In 2021, US$390.1 million were received for humanitarian action, including US$279.3 million for the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This represents a 50 per cent increase compared to 2020, which allowed for the scale-up of the response. This is due to greater confidence in the effectiveness of the humanitarian response, greater operational capacity of humanitarian organizations and an increased number of donors.

Nonetheless, it should be highlighted that not all of the needs of the people reached were addressed. In several cases, people reached received goods or services as part of a specific sectoral activity, for example, a hygiene kit distribution or participation in a health campaign. To address the needs in an integral and continuous manner, more funds and improved access are required to strengthen the multisectoral focus of the response and to support people overcome their vulnerabilities, through an intersectional focus on gender, age, disability, sexual orientation and ethnicity.