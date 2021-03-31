Venezuela Regional Response — General Demographic Characteristics of Migrant and Refugee Women in Venezuela

As of 5 November 2020, there were 4,6 million refugees and migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Venezuela) living in Latin America and the Caribbean.1 Since 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted surveys in 16 host countries and inside Venezuela with mobile and stationary populations, at border crossings, along migratory routes, and in those areas with a high concentration of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Although this data is not representative,2 it is possible to conduct a gender analysis of human mobility from Venezuela. To respond in a dignified, appropriate and safe manner to the human mobility crisis, the needs, skills and opportunities of various affected groups, such as women, must be analysed.3 In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the conditions of access to services and the guarantee of women's rights,4 which is why it is essential to have a disaggregated analysis of data collected through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

This paper, which is the first in a series of four,5 presents and analyses information collected by DTM in 2019, focusing on their basic demographic characteristics.

Key points:

• Forty-nine per cent of respondents identified as female, 51 per cent as male and 0.15 per cent in the "other" category (do not identify themselves as female nor male).

• The majority of Venezuelan migrant and refugee women were aged 18-34 (66%).

• Six percent of the women interviewed were pregnant and of this group 88 percent were between 18-34 years old.

• Forty-two percent of the women interviewed reported having no regular migration status and 24 percent reported having a temporary visa.

• Thirty-four percent of women interviewed reported travelling alone of which 67 percent were aged 18-34.