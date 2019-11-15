Venezuela Regional Response: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

The ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela has driven more than 4.3 million Venezuelans to flee the country since 2014. USAID's Office of Food for Peace (FFP) is responding to the complex crisis in Venezuela and neighboring host countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

SITUATION

As of September, an estimated 4.3 million Venezuelans had left Venezuela since 2014 due to the regional crisis, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, led by the International Organization for Migration and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Of the overall total, approximately 3.5 million Venezuelans were in countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Deteriorating economic and political conditions—characterized by hyperinflation—in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela since 2014 have decreased households’ access to food, medicine, and health care; contributed to increasing humanitarian needs; and triggered an influx of Venezuelans into neighboring countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. More than 650,000 Venezuelans have applied for asylum globally since 2014.