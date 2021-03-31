Venezuela Regional Response — Employment and Education: Obstacles and Capabilities of Migrant and Refugee Women from Venezuela

As of 5 November 2020, there were 4,6 miliion refugees and migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Venezuela) living in Latin America and the Caribbean.1 Since 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted surveys in 16 host countries and inside Venezuela with mobile and stationary populations, at border crossings, along migratory routes, and in those areas with a high concentration of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Although this data is not representative,2 it is possible to conduct a gender analysis of human mobility from Venezuela. To respond in a dignified, appropriate and safe manner to the human mobility crisis, the needs, skills and opportunities of various affected groups, such as women, must be analysed.3 In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the conditions of access to services and the guarantee of women's rights,4 which is why it is essential to have a disaggregated analysis of data collected through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

This paper, which is the second in a series of four,5 presents and analyses information collected by DTM in 2019, regarding the employment and education of migrant and refugee women from Venezuela, identifying their needs, gaps and capabilities.

Key points:

• Only two per cent of Venezuelan migrant and refugee women reported having no education, followed by 15 per cent that had primary education, 48 per cent a secondary level education and 13 per cent a technical degree.

• A higher percentage of women (21%) compared to men (17%) had obtained a university degree.

• Thirty-nine per cent of the women interviewed compared to 26 per cent of the men interviewed reported being unemployed. Of this group, 22 per cent had a university degree.

• Seventy-three percent of the women interviewed reported working in the informal sector. Of this group, 54 per cent had no regular migration status, 24 per cent had a university degree, four per cent reported not being paid at all by their employer and 12 per cent confirmed that they were not treated well.