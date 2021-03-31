Venezuela Regional Response — Access to Health Services for Migrant and Refugee Women in Venezuela

As of 5 November 2020, there were 4,6 million refugees and migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Venezuela) living in Latin America and the Caribbean.1 Since 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted surveys in 16 host countries and inside Venezuela with mobile and stationary populations, at border crossings, along migratory routes, and in those areas with a high concentration of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Although this data is not representative,2 it is possible to conduct a gender analysis of human mobility from Venezuela. To respond in a dignified, appropriate and safe manner to the human mobility crisis, the needs, skills and opportunities of various affected groups, such as women, must be analysed.3 In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the conditions of access to services and the guarantee of women's rights,4 which is why it is essential to have a disaggregated analysis of data collected through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

This paper, which is the third in a series of four,5 presents and analyses information collected by DTM in 2019, focusing on women's access to health services.

Key points:

• Forty-one per cent of Venezuelan migrant and refugee women reported having no access to health services.

• Twenty-nine percent of the women interviewed who had access to health services went to a social security hospital compared to 24 per cent of the men. Of this group of women, 37 per cent were refugees or asylum seekers, 34 per cent were residents and six per cent had no regular migration status.

• Twelve per cent of the women interviewed reported that they had not sought health assistance. Of this group, 54 per cent had no regular migration status and 84 per cent worked in the informal sector.

• Sixty-nine per cent of the women interviewed reported experiencing stress that prevented them from carrying out their daily work during the previous year. Among these, 56 per cent did not have a regular migration status, 74 per cent worked in the informal sector and 14 per cent reported getting paid less than what was agreed by their employer.