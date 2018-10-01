Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

On September 25, U.S. Vice President Pence announced more than $48 million in additional USG humanitarian assistance in response t o the Venezuela regional crisis, including approximately $21.6 million in State/PRM funds, $18.8 million in USAID/FFP funds, a nd $7.8 million in USAID/OFDA funds. The USAID funding includes approximately $18.6 million for food, health, nutrition, and livelihoods assistance for more than 144,000 vulnerable individuals in Colombia affected by the Venezuelan regional crisis; $6 mil lion in food assistance for nearly 25,000 food - insecure people in Ecuador; and $2 million in food assistance for approximately 6,600 vulnerable Venezuelans and host community members in Brazil. I n addition, the State/ PRM funding includes more than $12 million in support for non-government al organization (NGO) partners providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans across the region, including in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Peru ; $7 million in support to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide education and child protection assistance in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago; and $2.5 million to support the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide emergency assistance in Colombia and Ecuador. The announced funds bring the USG humanitarian assistance total to nearly $97 million since FY 2017.