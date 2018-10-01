Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
U.S. Vice President Michael R. Pence announces more than $48 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) funding to support Venezuela regional crisis humanitarian response activities
Health actors confirm additional measles and diphtheria cases in Venezuela
UN appoints a Joint Special Representative to support the Venezuela regional response
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
On September 25, U.S. Vice President Pence announced more than $48 million in additional USG humanitarian assistance in response t o the Venezuela regional crisis, including approximately $21.6 million in State/PRM funds, $18.8 million in USAID/FFP funds, a nd $7.8 million in USAID/OFDA funds. The USAID funding includes approximately $18.6 million for food, health, nutrition, and livelihoods assistance for more than 144,000 vulnerable individuals in Colombia affected by the Venezuelan regional crisis; $6 mil lion in food assistance for nearly 25,000 food - insecure people in Ecuador; and $2 million in food assistance for approximately 6,600 vulnerable Venezuelans and host community members in Brazil. I n addition, the State/ PRM funding includes more than $12 million in support for non-government al organization (NGO) partners providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans across the region, including in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Peru ; $7 million in support to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide education and child protection assistance in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago; and $2.5 million to support the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide emergency assistance in Colombia and Ecuador. The announced funds bring the USG humanitarian assistance total to nearly $97 million since FY 2017.
Public health concerns persist throughout the Latin America and the Caribbe an (LAC) region, including the spread of measles and diphtheria . As of early September, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed 5,300 measles cases in Venezuela from the commencement of the outbreak in July 2017 to early September 2018. In addition, PAHO recorded more than 1,200 confirmed cases of diphtheria , including more than 200 associated deaths, from July 2016 to early September 2018.