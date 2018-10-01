01 Oct 2018

Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (292.85 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • U.S. Vice President Michael R. Pence announces more than $48 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) funding to support Venezuela regional crisis humanitarian response activities

  • Health actors confirm additional measles and diphtheria cases in Venezuela

  • UN appoints a Joint Special Representative to support the Venezuela regional response

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On September 25, U.S. Vice President Pence announced more than $48 million in additional USG humanitarian assistance in response t o the Venezuela regional crisis, including approximately $21.6 million in State/PRM funds, $18.8 million in USAID/FFP funds, a nd $7.8 million in USAID/OFDA funds. The USAID funding includes approximately $18.6 million for food, health, nutrition, and livelihoods assistance for more than 144,000 vulnerable individuals in Colombia affected by the Venezuelan regional crisis; $6 mil lion in food assistance for nearly 25,000 food - insecure people in Ecuador; and $2 million in food assistance for approximately 6,600 vulnerable Venezuelans and host community members in Brazil. I n addition, the State/ PRM funding includes more than $12 million in support for non-government al organization (NGO) partners providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans across the region, including in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Peru ; $7 million in support to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide education and child protection assistance in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago; and $2.5 million to support the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide emergency assistance in Colombia and Ecuador. The announced funds bring the USG humanitarian assistance total to nearly $97 million since FY 2017.

  • Public health concerns persist throughout the Latin America and the Caribbe an (LAC) region, including the spread of measles and diphtheria . As of early September, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed 5,300 measles cases in Venezuela from the commencement of the outbreak in July 2017 to early September 2018. In addition, PAHO recorded more than 1,200 confirmed cases of diphtheria , including more than 200 associated deaths, from July 2016 to early September 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.