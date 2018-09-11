Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
U.S. Ambassador to Peru Krishna R.
Urs announces $500,000 in USAID funding to support Venezuela regional crisis response health activities in Peru
Health actors record additional confirmed measles and diphtheria cases in Venezuela, as well as the continued regional spread of measles
Host governments continue to reevaluate immigration policies in light of ongoing population movements
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The influx of vulnerable Venezuelans into Peru continues to strain local services and result in increased humanitarian need. On August 28, the Government of Peru (GoP) declared a 60-day state of emergency in three districts along the Ecuador–Peru border in response to health and sanitation needs related to the Venezuela regional crisis. On September 6, Ambassador Urs announced $500,000 in USAID/OFDA funding to support critical health services for vulnerable Venezuelans and Peruvian host community members to address growing needs.
Public health concerns persist throughout the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, including the ongoing spread of measles. As of late August, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed measles cases in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, many of which were associated with the ongoing outbreak in Venezuela.
PAHO recorded nearly 4,300 confirmed measles cases in Venezuela from the commencement of the outbreak in July 2017 to late August 2018.
As Venezuelans continue to flee deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela, countries around the region are reexamining immigration restrictions and protocols. On August 25, the GoP enacted new immigration measures requiring Venezuelans to present a valid passport to enter the country, following a similar announcement by the Government of Ecuador (GoE). However, the GoP plans to allow for some exceptions to the new regulations, according to international media.
Additionally, on September 4, representatives from 11 Latin American governments, including Ecuador and Peru, signed a joint declaration stating that the governments will allow Venezuelans to enter their countries with expired travel documents.