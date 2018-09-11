Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The influx of vulnerable Venezuelans into Peru continues to strain local services and result in increased humanitarian need. On August 28, the Government of Peru (GoP) declared a 60-day state of emergency in three districts along the Ecuador–Peru border in response to health and sanitation needs related to the Venezuela regional crisis. On September 6, Ambassador Urs announced $500,000 in USAID/OFDA funding to support critical health services for vulnerable Venezuelans and Peruvian host community members to address growing needs.

Public health concerns persist throughout the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, including the ongoing spread of measles. As of late August, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed measles cases in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, many of which were associated with the ongoing outbreak in Venezuela.

PAHO recorded nearly 4,300 confirmed measles cases in Venezuela from the commencement of the outbreak in July 2017 to late August 2018.