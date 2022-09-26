Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, September 26, 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela

IOM – March 2022

6.8 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally

R4V – August 2022

8.4 MILLION Affected People Outside of Venezuela Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

R4V – December 2021

$795 MILLION Required for 2022 Venezuela HRP

UN – August 2022

$1.8 BILLION Required for 2022 RMRP

R4V – August 2022

• USAID/BHA Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles announced nearly $376 million in additional USG humanitarian funding for the Venezuela Regional Crisis on September 22 on the margins of UNGA.

• The UN released the 2022 HRP for Venezuela on August 15, requesting $795 million in 2022 funding to reach 5.2 million of the people in need with humanitarian assistance.

• Migrants continue to attempt crossing the Darién Gap despite extensive protection risks and natural hazards.