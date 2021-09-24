Venezuela + 18 more

Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, September 24, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

9.3 MILLION People Estimated to be Food Insecure in Venezuela
UN – February 2020

5.7 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally
R4V – September 2021

7.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in LAC-Venezuela affected
R4V – April 2021

$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 Venezuela HRP
UN – June 2021

$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 RMRP
R4V – December 2020

  • On September 22, the USG announced more than $336 million in humanitarian and development funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.

  • Governments of Colombia and Peru continue efforts to formalize legal status of Venezuelan migrants.

  • WFP launches first phase of school feeding program in Venezuela’s Falcón State.

  • Venezuela received nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in early September, the first delivery of vaccines to the country through the global COVAX initiative

Related Content