Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, September 24, 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

9.3 MILLION People Estimated to be Food Insecure in Venezuela

UN – February 2020

5.7 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally

R4V – September 2021

7.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in LAC-Venezuela affected

R4V – April 2021

$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 Venezuela HRP

UN – June 2021

$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 RMRP

R4V – December 2020

On September 22, the USG announced more than $336 million in humanitarian and development funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.

Governments of Colombia and Peru continue efforts to formalize legal status of Venezuelan migrants.

WFP launches first phase of school feeding program in Venezuela’s Falcón State.