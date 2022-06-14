Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, June 14, 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela UN – December 2021

6.1 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally R4V – May 2022

8.4 MILLION Affected People Outside of Venezuela Requiring Humanitarian Assistance R4V – December 2021

$708.1 MILLION Required for 2021 Venezuela HRP UN – June 2021

$1.8 BILLION Required for 2022 RMRP R4V – December 2021

President Biden announces additional humanitarian and development funding for the Venezuela regional crisis at the Summit of the Americas on June 10.

Price increases for agricultural inputs and imported food commodities due to the Government of the Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine threaten to exacerbate food insecurity in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Government of Ecuador issues an executive decree on June 1 to begin a second regularization process for Venezuelan migrants and refugees who entered Ecuador through formal entry points.