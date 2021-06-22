Venezuela + 18 more

Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, June 22, 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

9.3 MILLION People Classified as Acutely Food Insecure in Venezuela
UN – February 2020

5.6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally
R4V – June 2021

7.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021
R4V – April 2021

$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 HRP
UN – June 2021

$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP
R4V – December 2020

  • On June 17, the USG announced nearly $407 million in humanitarian funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.

  • The UN released the 2021 Venezuela HRP on June 17; relief actors call for expansion of humanitarian access in Venezuela.

  • WFP established operations in Venezuela following an agreement with the regime of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro on April 19.

  • In May, Colombia launched its TPS registration system, the first countrywide effort in the region to regularize Venezuelan migrants.

