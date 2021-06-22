Venezuela + 18 more
Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, June 22, 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
9.3 MILLION People Classified as Acutely Food Insecure in Venezuela
UN – February 2020
5.6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally
R4V – June 2021
7.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021
R4V – April 2021
$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 HRP
UN – June 2021
$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP
R4V – December 2020
On June 17, the USG announced nearly $407 million in humanitarian funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.
The UN released the 2021 Venezuela HRP on June 17; relief actors call for expansion of humanitarian access in Venezuela.
WFP established operations in Venezuela following an agreement with the regime of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro on April 19.
In May, Colombia launched its TPS registration system, the first countrywide effort in the region to regularize Venezuelan migrants.