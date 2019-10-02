Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, September 30, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

New Ecuadorian visa requirement results in increase in Venezuelans in Ipiales, as well as informal entries from Colombia to Ecuador

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On September 23, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced nearly $119 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) humanitarian funding to support efforts to respond to the Venezuela regional crisis, including inside of Venezuela. The funding—comprising approximately $78.8 million from State/PRM, nearly $21.3 million from USAID/FFP, and more than $18.6 million from USAID/OFDA—will enable non-governmental organization (NGO), public international organization (PIO), and UN partners to continue providing critical multi-sector support to vulnerable populations.

In FY 2019, the USG provided more than $368 million in humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by the Venezuela regional crisis, bringing the total amount of USG humanitarian funding since FY 2017 to nearly $473 million. The assistance includes more than $56 million to support immediate relief activities inside of Venezuela.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has warned that if economic, political, and social conditions in Venezuela do not improve, populations will continue to depart the country. Drawing on interviews with Venezuelans residing across the region, the report notes ongoing food scarcity and unaffordability and the dire health situation as key humanitarian issues in the country.