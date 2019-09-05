Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
USG announces $120.2 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Venezuela regional crisis response
UN records approximately 4.3 million Venezuelans outside of Venezuela as of early August
UN releases HRP requesting $223 million to meet humanitarian needs inside of Venezuela through December
Several countries across LAC institute new visa requirements for Venezuelans
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
On September 4, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and USAID Administrator Mark Green announced more than $120.2 million in additional USAID humanitarian funding for the Venezuela regional crisis response. The assistance, which includes approximately $69.8 million from USAID/FFP and nearly $50.5 million from USAID/OFDA, will enable non-governmental organization (NGO) and UN partners to continue providing critical multi-sector support to vulnerable populations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
As of early August, an estimated 4.3 million Venezuelans had left Venezuela due to the regional crisis, an increase of approximately 300,000 Venezuelans compared to early July, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Of the overall total, approximately 3.5 million Venezuelans were in countries across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), including more than 1.4 million individuals in Colombia.
The UN released the 2019 Venezuela Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on August 14, appealing for $223 million to assist 2.6 million people across the country from July to December. The HRP increases awareness of humanitarian needs within Venezuela and underscores the importance of increasing international NGO presence and access in the country. In addition, the HRP highlights ongoing operational challenges that hinder relief efforts in Venezuela.