Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

On September 4, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and USAID Administrator Mark Green announced more than $120.2 million in additional USAID humanitarian funding for the Venezuela regional crisis response. The assistance, which includes approximately $69.8 million from USAID/FFP and nearly $50.5 million from USAID/OFDA, will enable non-governmental organization (NGO) and UN partners to continue providing critical multi-sector support to vulnerable populations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

As of early August, an estimated 4.3 million Venezuelans had left Venezuela due to the regional crisis, an increase of approximately 300,000 Venezuelans compared to early July, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Of the overall total, approximately 3.5 million Venezuelans were in countries across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), including more than 1.4 million individuals in Colombia.