Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The economic and political crisis in Venezuela continues to drive large-scale migration to neighboring countries, relief actors report. As of mid-June, the Government of Colombia (GoC) estimated that nearly 1.1 million people—including Venezuelans and returning Colombians—had arrived in Colombia from Venezuela since early 2017.

To address the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans in Colombia, the UN released an addendum to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Colombia in early May 2018. The HRP addendum requests an additional $102.4 million to respond to the needs of the nearly 1.2 million people in Colombia—including Venezuelans, returning Colombians, and host community members—who require humanitarian assistance due to the Venezuela regional crisis.