Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela continue to drive large-scale migration to neighboring countries
UN releases addendum to Colombia HRP, requesting an additional $102.4 million to respond to Venezuela regional crisis-related needs in Colombia
U.S. Vice President Pence announces $9.6 million in U.S. Government humanitarian assistance for Venezuela regional crisis response efforts
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The economic and political crisis in Venezuela continues to drive large-scale migration to neighboring countries, relief actors report. As of mid-June, the Government of Colombia (GoC) estimated that nearly 1.1 million people—including Venezuelans and returning Colombians—had arrived in Colombia from Venezuela since early 2017.
To address the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans in Colombia, the UN released an addendum to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Colombia in early May 2018. The HRP addendum requests an additional $102.4 million to respond to the needs of the nearly 1.2 million people in Colombia—including Venezuelans, returning Colombians, and host community members—who require humanitarian assistance due to the Venezuela regional crisis.
On June 26, during an official visit to Brazil, U.S. Vice President Michael R. Pence announced $9.6 million in additional U.S. Government humanitarian assistance for emergency response efforts related to the Venezuela regional crisis. The newly announced response funding includes $8.1 million from State/PRM to support the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide shelter and protection assistance, build host government capacity, and improve tracking of migration flows across the region, as well as $1 million from USAID/FFP for the UN World Food Program (WFP) to distribute emergency food vouchers to Venezuelans sheltering in Ecuador.