Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, March 23, 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela UN – December 2021

6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally R4V – February 2022

8.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2021

708.1 MILLION 2021 Venezuela HRP Funding Requirement R4V – December 2021

$1.8 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2022 RMRP R4V – December 2021

• In January and February, WFP expanded school feeding activities to four additional Venezuelan states, bringing the number of people reached each month with WFP-provided food assistance in Venezuela to approximately 105,000 people.

• An increase in violence between NSAGs along the Colombia–Venezuela border in early 2022 generated civilian casualties and displacement, increasing humanitarian needs among Venezuelan migrants.

• Relief actors report a significant increase in Venezuelan migrants traversing Panama’s Darién Gap between Central and South America in early 2022.