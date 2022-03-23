Venezuela + 18 more
Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, March 23, 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela UN – December 2021
6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally R4V – February 2022
8.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2021
708.1 MILLION 2021 Venezuela HRP Funding Requirement R4V – December 2021
$1.8 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2022 RMRP R4V – December 2021
• In January and February, WFP expanded school feeding activities to four additional Venezuelan states, bringing the number of people reached each month with WFP-provided food assistance in Venezuela to approximately 105,000 people.
• An increase in violence between NSAGs along the Colombia–Venezuela border in early 2022 generated civilian casualties and displacement, increasing humanitarian needs among Venezuelan migrants.
• Relief actors report a significant increase in Venezuelan migrants traversing Panama’s Darién Gap between Central and South America in early 2022.